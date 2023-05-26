Kenya: High Court Orders Forfeiture of U.S.$737,000 to Student By Belgian Boyfriend

Nairobi — The High Court has ruled that Sh 102 million gifted to a Kenyan college student by her Belgian boyfriend are proceeds of crime.

Justice Esther Maina ruled that funds gifted to Felista Nyamathira Njoroge be forfeited to the state.

Justice Maina said the source of the money from billionaire Marc De Mesel had not been explained, and the crypto personality failed to show how he earned the money.

She pointed out that Njoroge's boyfriend had been given an opportunity to explain the source of his funds that he would wire to women in different parts of the world but failed to do so.

In the absence of an explanation, the judge explained that the state benefits from the money wired into the country's bank account from abroad.

"I have analysed and went through the evidence tendered by the boyfriend and it did not show the source of funds that were wired to the Kenya woman friend,"

In November 2021, the court allowed the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) to freeze the Sh 102 million that was wired to the university student in August.