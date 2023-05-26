Kenya: High Court Orders Forfeiture of U.S.$737,000 to Student By Belgian Boyfriend

25 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The High Court has ruled that Sh 102 million gifted to a Kenyan college student by her Belgian boyfriend are proceeds of crime.

Justice Esther Maina ruled that funds gifted to Felista Nyamathira Njoroge be forfeited to the state.

Justice Maina said the source of the money from billionaire Marc De Mesel had not been explained, and the crypto personality failed to show how he earned the money.

She pointed out that Njoroge's boyfriend had been given an opportunity to explain the source of his funds that he would wire to women in different parts of the world but failed to do so.

In the absence of an explanation, the judge explained that the state benefits from the money wired into the country's bank account from abroad.

"I have analysed and went through the evidence tendered by the boyfriend and it did not show the source of funds that were wired to the Kenya woman friend,"

In November 2021, the court allowed the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) to freeze the Sh 102 million that was wired to the university student in August.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.