Kenya: Govt Destroys Over 15,000 Litres of Illicit Brew

Nyahururu — Over 15,000 litres of illicit brew destroyed in Chamanek forest, Nyahururu

Administrators in Nyahururu led by Maina village Senior chief, Waithaka Muraya, have destroyed by pouring over 15,000 litres of illicit brew.

The brew was being brewed at a temporary distillery deep inside Chamanek forest, on the banks of Chamanek river.

In an intelligence-led raid, the administrators combed the forest and found two metallic boilers used for distilling.

Also found in the forest were 30 metallic and plastic containers, 250-litres each, buried underground.

The containers had raw brew locally identified as kangara that would eventually be used to brew chang'aa.

They also destroyed by pouring 150 litres of chang'aa that were set to be transported to the selling area.

The area chief and his assistants condemned those that are making illicit brew and said that their days are numbered.

"We have been indulging in cat and mouse games with the brewers here. Every time we raid their operation bases, they change tactics and boiling areas. Recently, they have found refuge in the forests but we are going after them in every hole they will go until we paralyze their operations.

"We must ensure that killer brews are a thing of the past especially in this area of Nyahururu. We thank the public for always alerting us on time and giving us pointers to where the illicit brews is being prepared," said Muraya.

The administrators also called on a multi-agency approach to the fight against the brewers, saying that it would be easier if concerted efforts were applied by all the stakeholders including the Kenya forestry officers.

They also urged the public and other forest users to be sharing timely information with the administrators saying that the war against the illicit brew needed joint efforts to be won.

The area chief also gave a stern warning to the brewers saying that he will use all the powers he has to ensure they are flushed out.

He at the same time regretted that the judiciary has very lenient fines for those arrested and arraigned in connection to brewing saying that they have been making a mockery of their fight against alcoholism. - Kna