Tanzania: Zanzibar Tops African Summer Destinations - Report

25 May 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter, Zanzibar

THE travel magazine 'The Travel' has named Zanzibar the best summer vacation destination for relaxation and enjoyment in 2023 due to its unforgettable history and captivating beaches beating famous places including Cape Town (South Africa) and Pyramids of Giza (Egypt).

The new report put Zanzibar at yet another top place in the world as a must-visit destination for tourists seeking a memorable summer experience amidst Africa's natural beauty.

'The Travel' magazine featured other fascinating destinations in Africa including Masai Mara National Park (Kenya), Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe/Zambia), Blue Nile Falls (Ethiopia), National Park of Kruger (South Africa). ), Mount Kilimanjaro (Tanzania), Marrakesh (Morocco), and Lake Malawi which both offer a variety of experiences that combine tranquility, adventure, and natural beauty.

Speaking about the recognition of Zanzibar, the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Simai Mohammed Said, "this is not a coincidence, Zanzibar is definitely a unique destination in the Indian Ocean because of its unique history and beauty."

The Minister highlighted the unique charm of Zanzibar, which stems from its rich history combined with its attractive white sand beaches insisting "the demand to visit Zanzibar has witnessed continuous growth year after year."

Government statistics show the tourism sector in Zanzibar is recently witnessing record-breaking numbers of incoming tourists months after the coronavirus epidemic.

In January 2023, Zanzibar offered a total of 701,189 bedrooms, 578,719 beds were sold, resulting in an 82.5 percent increase in beds.

While in Zanzibar, tourists can explore interesting sights within the islands, including the steep streets of Mji Mkongwe the historic capital of Zanzibar.

