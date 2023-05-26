Angola: Esperança Costa Highlights Challenging Role of Women in Preserving Peace

Luanda — Angola's Vice President Esperança da Costa said Thursday in Luanda that peace and democracy represent inalienable and unseizable assets of the people, and its protection poses a challenge for all women.

Addressing an opening ceremony of the 1st International Women's Forum for Peace and Democracy, she said that the challenge for women should take place "in every place and at all times, in order to promote fundamental rights, related to human, the values of development and prosperity".

The Vice President is of the view that the role of women should be highlighted in all areas, such as in politics, economy, science and innovation, music, culture and sport.

But special attention should go to the women in rural areas, the struggle against early pregnancy, promoting schooling and combat poverty, in accordance with international commitments assumed by States and Governments.

Esperança Costa recalled that the United Nations Security Council

unanimously approved, on 31 October 2000, Resolution no.1325, which reaffirms the importance of women's participation and inclusion, from a gender perspective, in peace negotiations, humanitarian plans, peacekeeping operations, governance and post-conflict peacebuilding.

"As a member State, Angola has promoted equal rights and opportunities, as well as the launch of the National Action Plan for the Implementation of Resolution 1325 (2000) on Women, Peace and Security.

Important figures such as the former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson, former Vice President of Costa Rica, Epsy Cambell Barr, representatives of the United Nations and diplomats will address the five panels topics under discussion at the event that runs until Friday.