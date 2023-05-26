Angola: Draft Law On Freedom of Assembly, Demonstration Gets Green Light

25 May 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — National Assembly (AN) approved Thursday the Draft Law on Freedom of Assembly and Demonstrations, with 172 votes in favour, none against and none abstentions.

This is a proposal, of the initiative opposition UNITA Parliamentary group, approved in generality by National Assembly.

The document, approved during the 7th Extraordinary Session of the 1st Legislative Session of the 5th Legislature of the National Assembly, comprises 20 articles.

The legal tool aims to regulate the Freedom of Assembly and Demonstration as a right-guarantee in the framework of fundamental rights.

Draft Law on Freedom of Gathering and Demonstration will receive global final vote.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.