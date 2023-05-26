Angola: Draft Law On Freedom of Assembly, Demonstration Gets Green Light

Luanda — National Assembly (AN) approved Thursday the Draft Law on Freedom of Assembly and Demonstrations, with 172 votes in favour, none against and none abstentions.

This is a proposal, of the initiative opposition UNITA Parliamentary group, approved in generality by National Assembly.

The document, approved during the 7th Extraordinary Session of the 1st Legislative Session of the 5th Legislature of the National Assembly, comprises 20 articles.

The legal tool aims to regulate the Freedom of Assembly and Demonstration as a right-guarantee in the framework of fundamental rights.

Draft Law on Freedom of Gathering and Demonstration will receive global final vote.