Tanzania: Simba Names Dutchman As New Scouting Chief

25 May 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

Dar es Salaam's Simba SC has named Mels Daalder as its Head of Scout with immediate effect, the club announced on Thursday afternoon as it embarks on major improvement ahead of next season.

The Dutchman is said to have worked with different teams in scouting capacities.

Also, according to the club, he has participated in world scouting courses including the one run by former Manchester United scout David Hobson.

Meanwhile, the Msimbazi street giants have vowed to reconstruct their team in order to make it competitive during the next term.

This comes after enduring an unfruitful 2022/23 season as they have not managed to clinch any silverware.

They are also setting up to represent the country in CAF Super League which has drawn eight teams from the continent and are eyeing to stamp success.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.