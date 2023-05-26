Tanzania: Simba Names Dutchman As New Scouting Chief

Dar es Salaam's Simba SC has named Mels Daalder as its Head of Scout with immediate effect, the club announced on Thursday afternoon as it embarks on major improvement ahead of next season.

The Dutchman is said to have worked with different teams in scouting capacities.

Also, according to the club, he has participated in world scouting courses including the one run by former Manchester United scout David Hobson.

Meanwhile, the Msimbazi street giants have vowed to reconstruct their team in order to make it competitive during the next term.

This comes after enduring an unfruitful 2022/23 season as they have not managed to clinch any silverware.

They are also setting up to represent the country in CAF Super League which has drawn eight teams from the continent and are eyeing to stamp success.