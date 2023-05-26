Mozambique: - Mozambique and Malawi Must Look for Flexible Prisoner Swap

Maputo — The bodies of the administration of justice in the central province of Tete are calling for flexible prisoner swap between Mozambique and neighbouring Malawi in order to avoid costs for both countries.

According to Radio Moçambique, Tete province has 92 Malawian prisoners, of whom 60 are in pre-trial detention and the rest are convicted.

This number increases the costs for the state in the provision of food and other essential services.

The director of the Provincial Services of Justice and Labor in Tete, Sergio Mature, explained that the current agreement for the transfer of prisoners between the two countries is limited, because a detainee on remand cannot be extradited before trial.

"The situation, which is contributing to the overcrowding of the jails in Tete province, could be reversed with the signing of a more comprehensive extradition instrument', Mature said, during a meeting between the Provincial Services of State Representation, the Provincial Executive Council and the High Commission of Mozambique in Malawi.