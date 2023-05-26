Mozambique: - Mozambique and Malawi Must Look for Flexible Prisoner Swap

25 May 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The bodies of the administration of justice in the central province of Tete are calling for flexible prisoner swap between Mozambique and neighbouring Malawi in order to avoid costs for both countries.

According to Radio Moçambique, Tete province has 92 Malawian prisoners, of whom 60 are in pre-trial detention and the rest are convicted.

This number increases the costs for the state in the provision of food and other essential services.

The director of the Provincial Services of Justice and Labor in Tete, Sergio Mature, explained that the current agreement for the transfer of prisoners between the two countries is limited, because a detainee on remand cannot be extradited before trial.

"The situation, which is contributing to the overcrowding of the jails in Tete province, could be reversed with the signing of a more comprehensive extradition instrument', Mature said, during a meeting between the Provincial Services of State Representation, the Provincial Executive Council and the High Commission of Mozambique in Malawi.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.