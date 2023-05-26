Congo-Kinshasa: Congolese Leader Tshisekedi Seeks to Improve Minerals Deal On China Trip

26 May 2023
Radio France Internationale

The president of minerals-rich Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, is in China where he is likely to push to formally overhaul and seal a $6 billion infrastructure-for-minerals deal with Chinese investors.

Tshisekedi is expected to meet President Xi Jinping on Friday to review and sign several key trade deals.

Most of the DRC's mining industry is under Chinese control, and Tshisekedi's visit comes as the two countries look to resolve mining disputes that have threatened to sour diplomatic relations.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is the world's largest producer of battery material cobalt.

Tshisekedi has said a previous minerals-for-infrastructure joint venture was poorly negotiated.

Ahead of his trip, the Congolese leader instructed his government to move ahead with talks on the infrastructure-for-minerals deal with Chinese counterparts.

During the visit to China, the two heads of state will hold talks and attend the signing ceremony of cooperation documents together, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

"The Democratic Republic of Congo is an important country in Africa, and the friendship between China and the Democratic Republic of Congo has a long history," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said.

The DRC may also seek China's help to fight rebels in eastern Congo.

