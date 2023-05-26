Zimbabwe: Bad Debtors - Past Sins Catch Up With Dynamos As U.S.$10k Player Debt Haunts Club

26 May 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

Past transgressions seem to be catching up with Harare giants, Dynamos as they are entangled in a player debt conundrum with Aces Soccer Youth Academy being owed more than US$10 000 in arrears by the Premiership side.

Dynamos, in 2019 signed three players from Aces who were valued at USD$1 500 per player.

The Harare giants promised to settle the debt they owed to Aces in 2019 but failed to honour their end of the bargain.

With football bouncing back from Covid-19 induced hiatus Aces and Dynamos agreed to renew the contracts for another year with each player having increased in value of US$2 000.

Just like the previous year DeMbare failed to settle the transfer fee accumulating to US$10 000.

Aces are also infuriated with the silence over the arrears, with Dynamos illegally fielding Emmanuel Jalai in the current season without an agreement.

Falling into Aces' debtors book is another Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side, Black Rhinos who have not honoured a transfer fee of Philip Gweva amounting to US$1 000.

Piling further misery on Aces is Harare City which has not settled a US$2 000 loan fee for Arthurnacius Jena.

The debts from the top clubs are proving to be cumbersome to the football hub that has produced some of the finest players in the county.

In a letter written by the academy gleaned by NewZimbabwe.com, Aces is seeking intervention of the mother body for the clubs to settle the transfer fees.

"Due to our Director's being on the SRC Board, we have held back from taking legal action against these Clubs, but it has become obvious that they are taking advantage and abusing our goodwill.

"Besides, we believe that through these actions, they are contravening FIFA Club Licencing regulations. We hope that your intervention will bring closure and avoid the need to escalate," read the letter.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.