Ethiopia: Italy Announces Ꞓ2 Million for Preservation and Enhancement of Ancient Axum Archaeological Site

Addis Abeba — Ambassador Agostino Palese vising Axum. Photo: Embassy of Italy in Ethiopia

The government of Italy announced a funding of two million euros for the preservation and enhancement of the Axum archaeological site in the Tigray regional state.

The announcement was made by Ambassador Agostino Palese, who is visiting Tigray region. "Ambassador Palese visited the city of Axum and the adjacent UNESCO World Heritage archaeological site where there are the ruins and obelisks of the Axumite kingdom dated between the first and thirteenth centuries A.D., bearing witness to one of the major ancient kingdoms of its time along with the Eastern Roman Empire and the Kingdom of Persia," Embassy of Italy in Ethiopia said in a tweet.

Earlier, Ambassador Palese visited Shire city for needs assessment in terms of humanitarian assistance and post-conflict reconstruction. "During his staying he also visited the IDPs camps of Tsehaye and Fresiwat and the local school carried out extraordinarily by Don Bosco." AS