Somalia: Journalists Receive Capacity Building in Migration Reporting

Mogadishu — In partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) has concluded a two-day training workshop on capacity building for Somali journalists on migration reporting.

The participants - mostly from media houses in Somali capital Mogadishu, have received practical tools empowering them to report migration accurately and objectively while using solutions-oriented angles with respect for the dignity of migrants.

In her closing remarks, Nimo Hassan, the Organizing Secretary for NUSOJ, said with the capacity building resources the journalist had undertaken, they would have no difficulty in reporting on migration.

"The role of the media in shaping public perception on migration is critical", Hassan added.

She said NUSOJ in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) would continue offering key support and resources for journalists to produce a balanced reporting that tells all sides of the migration story.

Anab Muhudin Yusuf, one of the journalists, who received the training, said she had acquired new techniques to approach migration-related stories such as return migration and reintegration.

Ayan Nur Hersi, an attendant said she had found comprehensive information on problems during covering news on migrants and ethics.

Since the start of this year, NUSOJ conducted a training cycle on migration reporting in Kismayo, Garowe, Dhusamareb, and the capital Mogadishu, with at least 225 journalists were trained on migration reporting.

The upcoming workshops in other cities, the NUSOJ said would promise to play a crucial role in raising awareness on the risks of irregular migration and in the reintegration of returning migrants in their communities.