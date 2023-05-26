Somalia: Cabinet Session Focuses On Floods and War On Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu — The weekly cabinet meeting focused on the flooding of the Shabelle River in the Hiran region, the unified national secondary examination, and new regulations for Tuk-Tuk operating in the capital of the country.

During the meeting chaired by Deputy PM Salah Ahmed Jama, Internal Security and Defense who specifically briefed the cabinet on the war against the Al-Shabaab militants.

The Council of Ministers praised the gains made by SNA against Al-Shabaab and the implementation of the resolution regarding the Rickshaw which came into effect today.

The cabinet agreed to help the flood victims and double efforts to eliminate Al-Shabaab as the government led by Hassan Sheikh wants to begin the second phase of the offensive.

At the conclusion, the Minister of Education tabled a report on the national high school exam, especially for the 12th grade of the 2022-2023 school year, which the government conducts every year at this time in general.

The country except for Somaliland and Puntland conducts the examination of the high schools in the areas under four Federal States - Jubaland, HirShabelle, Galmudug, and Southwest.