Zimbabwe: Africa Day - CCC's Chamisa Calls for Single Currency Across Africa, Democracy, End to Election Rigging

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has called for the use of one currency across the continent in his message celebrating the 60th anniversary of Africa Day.

Africa Day was this year commemorated under the theme "Accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area"; a trade pact aimed at creating a single market for goods and services, deepening the economic integration of the continent which Chamisa says is only achievable when democratic practices are upheld.

He described borders separating African countries as "artificial Berlin Conference- imposed boundaries and borders designed in Europe" adding they must be eliminated.

"Adopt one currency-a single African currency, a visa free Africa , build strong security, communication, media, economic and financial support systems and institutions," he wrote.

The CCC leader further called for an end to election rigging and violence which he said had become a norm in African countries.

Chamisa is set to face Zanu PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the August polls. Human rights defenders fear the plebiscite will be disputed and bloody as has been witnessed in previous elections.

Added Chamisa: "Stop and reject the rigging of elections, coups, violence and terrorism upon building mechanisms of dealing with the same in any African country! We must strengthen democracy and the responsibility to protect doctrine and framework.

"Africa cannot be truly free until all Africa and Africans are free. Africa cannot be fully secure until all Africa and Africans are secure. Africa will not be truly democratic until all Africa and Africans taste and enjoy the apple of democracy.

"Africa will not be truly developed until all Africa and Africans are developed."

South African opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has in the past made similar calls, suggesting a single African currency is the solution to poverty on the continent and removal of borders for free movement from one country to another.