Eritrea: Diaspora National Celebrate Independence Day Anniversary

Asmara, 25 May 2023 - Nationals in Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, the US and Finland celebrated the 32nd Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal.

At the celebratory event conducted on 13 May in Perth, Australia, in which a number of nationals and friends of Eritrea took part, Mr. Mehari Tekeste, Eritrea's Consul General, said that this year's Independence Day celebration is unique for it is being celebrated during a special stage in the Eritrean history.

National residing in Sydney, Adelaide, Australia as well as in New Zealand celebrated the 32nd Independence Day anniversary on 20 May.

Nationals in Switzerland also celebrated the 32nd Independence Day anniversary on 20 May in the city of Yverdon featuring cultural and artistic programs.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Adm Osman, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, congratulating the Eritrean people and its friends, called for reinforced participation in the national affairs.

Likewise, nationals in Chicago, US, and Eritrean community in Finland colorfully celebrated the 32nd Independence Day anniversary.