Eritrea: Official Theme of Independence Day Anniversary

The warm reception accorded to the Independence Cup reported that reflects the theme of the 32nd Independence Day anniversary "Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks".

The Independence Cup that commenced its one-month-long itinerary in all six regions from the historical place of Nakfa carrying sacred soil from all historical places reached Asmara on 24 May concluding its journey and was accorded a warm welcome by thousands of Asmara residents.

Upon reaching the Eritrean Air Force in which Commandos of the Eritrean People's Liberation Front blazed 33 fighter jets of the Derge regime in 1984, a photo exhibition of the members of the Commando that participated in the operation was displayed.

Gen. Flipos Woldeyohannes, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces, Maj. Gen. Teklay Habteselasie, Commander of the Eritrean Air Force, and Mr. Fesehaye Haile, Governor of the Central Region, laid a wreath at the grave of freedom fighter Mebrahtu Gebrehiwet, who was martyred at the operation.

The Independence Cup passing through the main streets of Asmara reached Asmara Stadium and was handed over to President Isaias Afwerki at the official ceremony of the 32nd Independence Day anniversary.