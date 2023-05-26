Sudan: Clashes and Banditry Deepen Civilian Suffering, Displacement in Darfur, Kordofan

Nyala / Zalingei / El Obeid / Kadugli — Violence continues to afflict several towns and cities in Sudan as clashes between the warring Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue, in spite of an internationally brokered short-term ceasefire.

The main market in Nyala, capital of South Darfur, faced a grisly scene with corpses and burned carts, while El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan, experienced a cautious calm after recent skirmishes. The electricity supply has failed in Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, is causing water shortages.

The merchants at Nyala market discovered several corpses and burned carts in the vicinity on Wednesday morning. Videos obtained by Radio Dabanga show the extensive damage inflicted on shops by recent shelling between the SAF and RSF.

The clashes destroyed numerous shops, and caused significant material losses in goods. The Sudatel tower, crucial for communication in Darfur and parts of Chad, was destroyed, leading to communication difficulties.

A significant movement of displacement has been reported, with people relocating from the north to the south of Nyala. According to sources, merchants began transferring their remaining goods from the large market to the south of Nyala, taking advantage of a temporary truce.

According to Mohamed El Hafiz, the director of the Sudanese Electricity Distribution Company in South Darfur, Nyala's electricity team successfully restored several distribution lines after services were completely disrupted for five days.

Zalingei

The Coordination of Resistance Committees in Zalingei say that 'militiamen' launched attacks on the town, causing many civilians to flee.

The armed men, riding motorcycles, maintained a heavy deployment around and within Zalingei. The violence restricted movement and access to public services.

The coordination committee also warned of continued looting and theft, particularly affecting offices of the UN and international organisation in the eastern part of the town.

People in Zalingei face a shortage of drinking water, food, and medicine. Access to medical care is severely hampered as facilities have been targeted, and medical and health personnel attacked. The destruction at hospitals and medical centres further exacerbated the shortage of essential medicines and vital treatments.

El Obeid

Calm returned to El Obeid in North Kordofan after skirmishes between the army and the RSF on Tuesday. However, the RSF reportedly maintained control over the national roads leading to El Obeid from the south and west.

The town and its outskirts experienced complete calm. Shops resumed normal operations, while banks and official institutions remain closed, however the people of El Obeid continue to suffer. The price of a barrel of water has soared to SDG 1,800, and the town had no electricity on Wednesday.

The RSF controls crucial national roads, which limits transport by passenger busses and goods vehicle, which significantly affects people in Darfur and Kordofan. The paramilitaries search vehicles for members of the SAF, which prompts fear among civilians. Additionally, incidents of theft and banditry have been reported in areas under RSF control.

Kadugli

Suleiman Hamad, the Director General of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Urban Development in South Kordofan, suspended the supply of electricity from the Kadugli power station, as the fuel has run out.

The power outage also impacted the water supply in the city. The ministry devised an alternative plan that focuses on solar power.

Hammad urged water station owners in the private sector not to exploit the situation by raising water tariffs for cart owners. He reassured the Kadugli public that efforts were underway to restore electricity to the city as soon as possible.