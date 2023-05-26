South Africa: Ethiopian Superstar to Compete in Durban

The 23-year-old Ethiopian world record holder Yalemzerf Yehualaw is set to make her mark on South Africa as she gears up for the Durban 10 km road race.

The event, which is part of the renowned Run Your City Series, promises to deliver close competition as Yehualaw, the current world record holder, joins the lineup of elite athletes taking on the challenging course on 9 July.

Known for its lightning-fast times, the Durban 10 km has witnessed some of the country's most impressive performances, with Joshua Cheptegei smashing records in 2018 with a remarkable time of 27:16.

Previous races have also attracted top-tier international runners like Cheptegei and European 10 km record holder Julian Wanders.

Yehualaw, who made headlines by setting a world record of 29:14 in Spain on 27 February 2022, came agonisingly close to breaking her own record this year in Valencia, clocking an impressive time of 29:19.

Her presence in the Durban race has elevated the competition to unprecedented heights.

Michael Meyer, the founder of the Run Your City Series, was enthusiastic about Yehualaw's participation, saying the race will have a big impact on the event and on South African sport.

"This is massive news for the series and for SA road running," said Meyer.

"Lovers of the sport will see the world's best female runner compete in Durban. We can't wait to welcome Yalemzerf to the start line, ready to make history."

Yehualaw's career boasts an impressive list of achievements, including a victory in the 2022 London Marathon and a third-place finish in the 2020 World Half Marathon Championships.

She also holds the second-fastest time ever recorded in the 21 km distance, clocking an impressive 63:51.