Rwanda: Parading of Suspects Challenged in Supreme Court

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB)'s practice of parading suspects before media has been challenged in the Supreme Court, as part of a broader petition filed by lawyer Edward Murangwa concerning the operations of the institution on May 24,

On several occasions, RIB paraded different people suspected of crimes to the media, and some of these have even been interviewed by journalists.

According to Murangwa's petition, this practice contravenes the principle of presumption of innocence.

The presumption of innocence is a legal principle that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty. Under the presumption of innocence, the legal burden of proof is thus on the prosecution, which must present compelling evidence.

Murangwa's lawyers argued that parading suspects and having them talk to the media is like forcing them to enter plea before they are even prosecuted, which is against due process.

They noted that Rwanda's constitution, specifically its 29th article, recognises the principle of presumption of innocence. The article says everyone has the right to due process of law, which includes the right to be presumed innocent until proved guilty by a competent Court.

The Kigali-based lawyer asked the court to order the government and its institutions that are related to investigation to "stop parading suspects to the media and forcing them to talk to it."

Murangwa asked the judges to order RIB and other institutions that are responsible for investigations, to tell the media houses, social media accounts, and any person who may have taken pictures or videos of the paraded suspects, to delete them permanently.

RIB has, in the past, defended its practice of parading suspects, saying it does not violate the principle of presumption of innocence.

In an interview with a local TV station on Tuesday, January 2022, RIB Spokesperson Thierry Murangira, argued that when they parade a person, they clearly indicate that he or she is a suspect, not a convict.

"We always say that they are suspected of committing the crimes. We don't call them criminals," he said then.

He said that the parading of suspects is part of the RIB's efforts to fulfil its responsibilities which are: preventing crimes, assisting the citizens get information regarding crimes and how they are committed, as well as making sure that there is cooperation between RIB and the citizens.

The court will decide on the case on July 21.