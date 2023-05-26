Tanzania Launches Honorary Consulate in Macau to Boost Ties With China

IN a bid to strengthen Tanzania and China bilateral relations, the former has launched a consulate in Macau.

This comes in a period of less than six months after the State visit to China by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

At the event held in Macao on Thursday and attended by various dignitaries, including Honorary Consul of the United Republic of Tanzania in the area, Ms Maisy Ho, Tanzania's Ambassador to China Mbelwa Kairuki thanked the Asian economic powerhouse for the approval.

"Through her support, we finally managed to get the approval of the Chinese Government to open the Honorary Consul Office in Macao. I am happy that today, we are finally witnessing the official opening of the Office of Honorary Consulate in Macau," he told the colourful event's participants.

The envoy said Tanzania's links to mainland China date back six decades ago hence the connection between the two sides is part of that history.

Prior to that development, the envoy said, representation of Tanzania in Macao was done from Hong Kong as he added: "...truth be told, that situation led to our engagement in Macau to be less vibrant as it should be."

He said an official opening of the Honorary Consulate Office happened at the right time, since it is a short time since Tanzania and China upgraded their bilateral relations into a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Explaining the roles to be played in the newly launched diplomatic office in Macau, the diplomat said it will oversee the practical implementation of the consensus reached by our two national leaders to promote cooperation in all areas.

"As Macau is becoming a more vibrant powerhouse in many areas- a leading region in hospitality, service, and finance, we see enormous potential to cooperate with the Macao community for a win-win benefit. This office will be a bridge to Macau and Tanzanian business people to forge win-win cooperation," he added.

Additionally, Macao has a new role in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao, Greater Bay Area, which now becomes a new economic engine for our bilateral business development, according to the Ambassador.

He expressed his optimism that through Honorary Consul Ms Maisy, the two sides shall witness more achievements in trade, investment cooperation and tourism.

On her part, the Consul said efforts are closely related to the future direction of the office, serving as a bridge between our two countries since the goal is to promote trade and investment between Macau and Tanzania, deepening exchange and cooperation in the economic, culture, tourism, education, and media and publishing area.

"We will also help intensify the friendship between our two countries' citizens. I believe that through the new office in

Macau, we can work together to create more opportunities for cooperation and development," Ms Maisy said.

Apart from Ambassador Kairuki and Consul Maisy, other notable people attended the event were Vice-Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Mr Edmund Ho Hau Wah, Deputy Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in Macao Special Administrative Region, Mr. Sun Xiangyang, Minister Plenipotentiary of the United Republic of Tanzania in Beijing, China, Dr Zainabu Zuberi Massoro as well as former Honorary Consul of the United Republic of Tanzania in Hong Kong and Macau Dr Annie Wu.