Tanzania: Excitement As Zanzibar Named Best 'Tourist' Destination in Africa

Zanzibar — TANZANIANS particularly leaders and business people employed in the tourism industry in Zanzibar have expressed happiness after 'The Travel' named Zanzibar as number one destination for tourists in Africa.

In its recent publication, 'the travel' mentioned Zanzibar at the top of other countries in the African continent, because of its most beautiful summer destinations and that the archipelago in the Indian Ocean on the coast of Tanzania, Zanzibar consists of gorgeous islands, the most beautiful of which is named after the archipelago itself.

With pristine white sand and clear beaches, the Magazine says, Zanzibar is a refreshing spot worth exploring during the summer, "While in Zanzibar, tourists can explore breathtaking African tourist spots such as the winding streets of Stone Town, the historic capital of Zanzibar and they can even catch a glimpse of the archipelago's cultural heritage."

In reaction to the praise, the Zanzibar Minister of Tourism and Heritage Mr Simai Mohamed Said, "This is not a coincidence; Zanzibar is definitely a unique destination in the Indian Ocean because of its unique history and beauty. We are happy to be ranked at the top of others."

Ms Hafsa Mbamba- director, Zanzibar Tourism Commission, who was happy to hear the ranking said: "Zanzibar is a unique all- -year-round destination, attracting tourists with various interests. With renowned white sandy beaches, Zanzibar is also an up-and-coming kite surfing with two seasons, rich culture and heritage that is ideal for foodies, historians and others who would like to immerse in this cosmopolitan destination."

She said that Zanzibar has something to offer to many including the serene Pemba 'Green' Island that is a perfect getaway to those who want to disconnect from the world and enjoy mother nature.

Mr Sabry Abdallah Juma a famous tour guide said: "We should not be overwhelmed after the praise. Let us regard this as a motivation to improve our Islands by overcoming challenges that exist. Let us work hard to make our visitors enjoy, better than now."

Mr Rahim Mohamed- Chairperson, Zanzibar Association of Tourism Investors (ZATI) said: "We need to keep this position by improving services in all our tourists' attraction sites. We need to continue working as a team to make Zanzibar and Tanzania a better destination."

Recent statistics have shown that the tourism industry has since rebound from the shock waves of the Covid-19 as President Hussein Ali Mwinyi vows to reach over 800, 000 tourists in a year by 2025.