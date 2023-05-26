Tanzania: Yanga Revere Presidential Support

YOUNG Africans have appreciated President Samia Suluhu Hassan's stance of providing the Dreamliner aircraft to ship players and fans for the return leg match of the CAF Confederation Cup against USM Alger in Algeria on June 3rd this year.

Speaking on Thursday at a press briefing in Dar es Salaam, the club's Media and Communication Manager, Ali Kamwe, said the President's motivation is a big honour to them.

"We appreciate what the Head of State does; it motivates us to do well at Benjamin Mkapa and the return leg match in Algiers, Algeria; hence we have to ensure that we do whatever it takes to win the confederation cup title," Kamwe said.

He added that getting to the final is a big task, insisting it has taken them over 80 years to qualify for the inter-club final; as such, they must use this chance well and become champions.

Again, he said on Sunday, they will announce the names of three lucky Yanga fans of their 'Let's go to Algeria' draw who will travel with the team to Algeria and be part of the unique history.

The Jangwani Street-based outfits have had a good ride in this season's confederation cup mission; no wonder has just succumbed to one defeat from US Monastir in the group stage encounter.

Meanwhile, the management of the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium said the near-climax of facelift works have impressed CAF Officials stressing that everything went on well.

The stadium's Acting Manager Milinde Mahona made the remarks yesterday in the city revealing that the venue is all set to host the first leg CAF Confederation Cup final match.

On Sunday, the 60,000 capacity arena will stage the first ever Confederation Cup final encounter between hosts Yanga and USM Alger.

"So far, everything is going according to plan and different stakeholders including CAF officials have been satisfied with the renovation works that are in progress.

"We have experts who are well experienced to do stadium facelift works and are the ones who are taking the leading role in making the renovations and the pitch is already in perfect condition," he said.

Moreover, Mahona used the platform to urge fans to always take care of stadium infrastructure and equipment they found in order to safeguard and make them last longer.

He also declared that as one way to keep the venue clean, they will place dustbins at various spots around the stadium so that people can throw away waste materials onto them other than littering the premises.

Meanwhile, Yanga continue to intensify drills ahead of the history making match and they have already created a 'Why Not Us' slogan which is being used prior to the game.

A number of activities to ensure that many people come to cheer the team at the venue are going on well in different areas of the city.

"This is our best chance for us to fulfill the dream of becoming the first team in the country to bring home a CAF trophy and the journey to achieve that begins on Sunday," said Yanga's Media and Communication Manager Ali Kamwe.