Rwanda Inks Deal to Host 2023 Fiba Women's Afrobasket

Rwanda on Thursday signed an agreement with FIBA Africa to host the 2023 Women's Afrobasket, a continental basketball tournament contested by African national teams.

The competition will take place in Kigali from July 28 to August 6 and will attract 12 countries from across Africa.

During a signing ceremony that took place in Kigali on Thursday, May 25, Sports Minister Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju, said, "we wholeheartedly embrace this opportunity to showcase our commitment to sports and gender equality. Rwanda has made significant strides in promoting women's participation in sports and hosting the 2023 women's Afrobasket is a testament to our unwavering dedication."

With continuously improving sports infrastructures and the hospitality sector, Rwanda is positioning itself as a key destination for sports events. So far, the Basketball Africa League and men's Afrobasket are among major basketball events that the country has successfully hosted, giving FIBA Africa a powerful reason to also bring Women's Afrobasket to Kigali.

"For the last three years, Rwanda has been the capital of African Basketball because of good infrastructures. The country has hosted Men's Afrobasket in 2021 and is currently hosting BAL finals. This makes Rwanda simply the ideal place to host 2023 Women's Afrobasket," said Alphonse Bilé, the FIBA Africa Regional Director.

Besides basketball events, Rwanda also hosted Africa Men's and Women's Volleyball Championship in 2021 and FIFA Congress in March this year and showing excellent expertise to host such major sports events continues to give the country a vote of confidence from various global sports organs to bring their events to Rwanda.