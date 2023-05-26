Rwanda, Ukraine Sign 'Political Consultation' Deal

Rwanda and Ukraine on Thursday, May 25, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on political consultations between the two countries, according to Rwanda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The MoU was signed by Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Vincent Biruta, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, after the two held a bilateral meeting.

Kuleba was in Rwanda for a one-day visit during his second Africa tour which he started with visiting Morocco on May 22, as he sought to rally as many African countries in the implementation of the Peace Formula of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, support uninterrupted exports within the Black Sea, and create new opportunities for Ukrainian businesses.

According to the Ukrainian Presidency, Zelenskyy's Peace Formula "contains ten specific points - from nuclear safety to the restoration of the territorial integrity of our state, from energy security to the return of all prisoners of war and deportees held in Russia."

Kuleba wrote on his Twitter page, that he discussed with Biruta, President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula and food security.

"We intend to boost cooperation in trade, digitalization, aerospace, construction, education, and pharmaceuticals. Ukraine will open an embassy in Rwanda," Kuleba added.