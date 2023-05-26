Kenya: 4 Shot Dead in Daring Attack on Police Station in Migori

Migori — At least four people were shot dead during a daring raid on a police station in Migori.

The attack at Isebania Police Station occurred on Thursday afternoon by a group ferrying a body from a local mortuary.

"Police were forced to open fire when the group overrun the police station and attempted to free prisoners and steal firearms," a police report states.

A police officer who was at the report office was seriously injured during the attack.

According to police, the group in a pick-up truck full of stones was escorting the body of a man from St Akidiva Mindira Mabera Hospital mortuary when they stormed the station.

The group was wiedlinbg machetes.

"They smashed windows of the station armoury, OCS office and other offices with stones," the police report seen by Capital FM states.

The attack left a trail of destruction at the station.