Kenya: IG Koome Meets Retired Police Officers Keen On Medical Cover

Retired police officers are mulling establishing a medical cover to ease challenges many officers face after retirement.

This was discussed Thursday when Inspector General of Police, Japhet Koome, met with officials from the National Association of Retired Police Officers (NARPOK) at the National Police Service Headquarters.

IG Koome serves as the Patron of NARPOK.

The meeting provided an opportunity for fruitful discussions on various matters, including the association's progress and the welfare of retired officers.

During the meeting, the delegation, led by the first Inspector General, David Kimaiyo, emphasized the importance of officers preparing for retirement by making investments, particularly in the Police Sacco, and initiating personal development plans early in their service.

"Kimaiyo advised Officers to always prepare for their retirement by investing, especially in the Police Sacco, and initiating their developments early upon joining the Service," the NPS said Thursday.

IG Koome expressed gratitude to the former Police Chiefs for their years of dedicated service to the country.

He also encouraged serving officers within the National Police Service (NPS) to maintain close collaboration with their local political leaders and NARPOK.

The Board of Trustees for NARPOK consists of retired NPS Inspector Generals, former Commissioners of Police from the Kenya Police Service, former Commandants from the Administration Police Service, and former Directors from the DCI.

The current Board Chair is former Commissioner of Police, Benard Njinu.