Kenya: Kakamega Detectives Launch Hunt for Suspects Who Escaped From Police Custody

26 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Kakamega detectives are currently in pursuit of two suspects involved in robbery with violence who managed to escape from police custody at the Kakamega police station.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has identified the escapees as Denis Indeche, 26, and Allan Kemoli, 29, who fled from the station's cells under unclear circumstances on Thursday morning, as reported by the duty officer.

According to the DCI, the first suspect, Indeche, was apprehended on Tuesday by investigators from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau after being on the run for several weeks.

"He (Indeche)is wanted for numerous armed robberies in Western Kenya, including the attack on a senior DCI officer based in Kakamega, who was lucky to escape death, with life threatening injuries,"

Meanwhile, two police officers who were on duty when the duo escaped have since been placed in custody to assist with investigations.

The DCI called on the public with any information that could lead to the arrest of the two suspects to contact the authorities for action.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

