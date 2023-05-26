South Africa: CAF President Dr Motsepe to Attend COSAFA AGM in Johannesburg On Friday

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe will attend the COSAFA Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in Sandton, Johannesburg on Friday, 26 May 2023.

The AGM will start at 10h00 (South African time) and will be attended by COSAFA Member Associations including COSAFA President Artur Almeida e Silva.

There will be an opportunity for a Mixed Zone/ Flash Interviews with the CAF President Dr Motsepe after the COSAFA Congress.

Details:

Venue: Sandton Sun, Johannesburg (Corner: Alice Lane and 5*th\* Street, Sandton)

Time: (The COSAFA Congress will start at 10h00: President Motsepe will engage the media thereafter).

Date: 26 May 2023

*COSAFA will also hold the COSAFA Cup Senior men draw after the AGM.

MEDIA CONTACTS

COSAFA: Lynda Greeff: lyndagreeff@mweb.co.za

CAF: Luxolo September: luxolo.september@cafonline.com