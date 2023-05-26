Uganda: Kigungu Market Fire Destroys Over 300 Households

26 May 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Lawrence Mushabe

Vendors are counting losses after a huge fire gutted Kigungu Landing site in Entebbe Municipality.

Vendors say fire started on Thursday around 11:00am, destroying properties worth millions including retail shops, households, stalls, and beddings among others.

Richard Ssekyondo, Chairperson Divion B, Entebbe Municipality said vendors who rushed to the scene around 11:00am noticed that the fire started from a woman's household who was cooking.

Ssekyondo and other vendors thanked fire brigade and rescue team from Entebbe International Airport, Entebbe Police for responding in time to extinguish the fire despite the challenges of poor roads to access the landing site.

"I think as leaders in Entebbe, we are going to start enforcing laws at this landing site, we are going to gazette places for each and every activity done here and also how they are supposed to build the houses. Those cooking should be on one side like that in any other activity. People are continuously losing a lot of millions in careless activities which is not acceptable" Ssekyondo stated.

Ssekyondo appealed to the government to immediately intervene and help people who have been left homeless at the landing site.

This is the second fire incident at the landing site since December 2021.

Mpunge Micheal, team leader Red Cross Entebbe, said over 320 households have been destroyed leaving over 420 people homeless.

Asiimwe Teddy, a vendor at Kigungu Landing site, said some people masquerading as aid volunteers stole most of the goods that were being rescued from burning properties.

"it is very unfortunate because most of us shifted from Kigungu area commonly known as Makusa one after it got burnt to this new area of Makusa two and now it's also destroyed. Most of us had acquired loans to start new businesses, pay school fees and other necessities; we don't know how to pay back these loans," Teddy added.

Vendors have asked for help from the office of the Prime Minister.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.