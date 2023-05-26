Uganda: At Least 22 Companies Join NSSF Kampala Hills Run to Raise Shs1Billion for Public Schools

Eleven more companies from different sectors have joined hands with the National Social Security Fund on the 2023 NSSF Kampala Hills run bringing the total number of partners to 22 , since the run was launched a week ago.

These companies include Centenary Bank that contributed shs20m, Britam Insurance - shs6m, Uganda Clays - shs10m, Citi bank - shs5m, Prudential Uganda - shs10m, Kampala Capital City Authority - shs5m , Galaxy fm - shs50m (in kind), Institute of Certified Public Accountants(ICPAU) - shs5m , Kampala Associated Advocates - shs5m , Interswitch - USD1000, and Standard Chartered Bank - shs5m.

Barbra Arimi, the NSSF Head of Marketing & Corporate Affairs, while receiving contributions from select partners at Workers house said, " It is great to see many corporate organizations heeding to the Fund's call to support the future leaders through this initiative. Having these many partners on board for thi cause affirms the Fund's commitment to mobislising Ugandans to raise a total of shs1bn for this noble cause."

She added that proceeds from the run will be used for the improvement of learning conditions in public primary schools countrywide through refurbishment, improvement of sanitation, and provision of digital labs.

While handing over their contribution, Beatrice Lugalambi, Centenary Bank's General Manager Corporate Communication & Marketing said, " Our bank is greatly honored to partner with NSSF on this run because it has potential to transform schools in our communities. We are therefore glad to contribute shs20m towards this cause."

Other partners for the run include, Housing Finance Bank who are the official partner of the 2023 edition, with a shs150m contribution, NBS Sport, part of Next Media Group is the official media partner, Crown Beverages Limited, the official drinking water provider through its water brand Aquafina, Uganda Red Cross Society - the run's First Aid partner and Uganda Athletics Foundation -the run's technical partner.

In addition, Umeme Limited, Post Bank, Nation Media Group, Clarkson Insurance Brokers, Capital Markets Authority, Stanbic Bank and Vision Group have also joined hands with the Fund on this cause.

Arimi applauded all organizations that have partnered with the Fund for the run and called upon other individuals and enterprises to register for participation in the run.

The run is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 2nd July 2023 at Kololo Independence grounds, starting at 6 a.m, traversing selected hills of Kampala and covering 21km.

To register for the run, groups or organizations can register through our website https://www.nssfug.org/nssfrun or selected Housing Finance Bank branches in Kampala.

Individual participants should register and obtain a kit at Ushs 25,000 by dialing *217*277# on Airtel or MTN networks.