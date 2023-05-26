Uganda: Al Shabaab Militants Mount Deadly Attack On UPDF Base in Somalia

26 May 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Al Shabaab jihadists have stormed an African Union Transition Mission in Somalia(ATMIS) base housing Ugandan troops triggering a fierce firefight, reports from Somalia indicate.

According to multiple reports, the attack was on a military base manned by UPDF in Bulo Marer town, which is 110km away from the capital, Mogadishu..

Whereas the reports indicated that the base was overrun by the jihadists, ATMIS is yet to issue a statement about the said incident.

The same military base was attacked by Al Shabaab in 2018 when about 100 militants attacked the base with gunfire.

At least 17 Ugandan soldiers were killed in the attack.

This is a developing story with more details to come

