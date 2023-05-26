Uganda: Over 295 Graduate At St. Francis School of Health Sciences Namataba Mukono

26 May 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Abel Kawere

Over 295 have graduated from St Francis School of health sciences in Mukono Namataba. Graduands have been doing Nursing, lab and clinical medicine among other fields.

The Bishop of Lugazi Diocese, Emeritus Dr. Mathias Ssekamanya has asked the graduates to always work hard in their careers if they want to reach greater heights. He made the remarks during the 7th graduation ceremony at the institute.

He asked the graduates to be kind to their patients as it is a step toward their recovery and do away with corruption since their service is a calling from God.

"Always be kind to patients cause that alone can heal them. Have the spirit of love, and kindness towards patients as you work with them." He said

Bishop Ssekamanya also urged them not to settle for their certificates and diplomas but go ahead to pursue degrees and masters in their various disciplines.

The institute founder and director Mr Bbosa. K. Peter urged graduands to avoid peer pressure. "Do not go for things which are not within your means, otherwise, you may end up engaging in corruption which affects your ethics." He added.

The graduation was also graced by Chief Guest the Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga the Deputy Prime Minister of East African Affairs

