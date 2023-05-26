Africa: I Hope an African Team Wins the Women's World Cup One Day - Nassiba Laghouati

interview

When you talk about Algerian women's football, it is impossible to go a minute without speaking about Nassiba Laghouati.

She is the most decorated Algerian woman footballer and dazzled the public with her unquestionable talent over the years.

She grew from an active footballer to a coach, and has now moved into management, acting as the women's football representative in the Algerian Federation. She is considered among the most prominent pillars of Algerian women's football.

Laghouati speaks to CAFOnline on her ambitions not only for Algeria as a nation, but Africa as a continent as well.

Q. For those who might not be familiar with you, just who is Nassiba Laghouati?

I am a former footballer and I played for the Algerian national team for more than a decade. I have also won 15 league titles and an equal number of titles with my club and I also won the Arab Cup with the national team

I started my career with the national team in 1997 and I was in the team that played Algeria's first ever official match in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. I retired as a player in 2013.

Q. How has your experience changed since you moved from playing to coaching and now management?

I endured a difficult period just after I retired from playing. My mum was unwell and sadly she passed on so it was a difficult period for me.

But I took up my career as a coach and I also started early in management because I was one of the founding members of the Algerian National Women's League in 2013.

I have worked with several clubs and also as an assistant coach with the national U17 and U20 teams.

In management, I have run and been re-elected as a member of the Algerian Federation where I became the head of the Women's Football Committee and I am also currently a member of the same committee for the North African Union.

Q. Your football career was distinguished, with many titles and achievements along the way. Was it a satisfactory career for you?

All those records under my name, and being the most crowned in Algerian women's football history is truly a source of pride for me. My parents gave me the opportunity to play football and they encouraged me. I made sacrifices especially when combining both sports and education while doing Political Science and Media.

Q. What is your opinion on women's football in Algeria?

When we started, it was a bit difficult especially with the idea of women playing football being new in Algeria. We had to work hard to prove ourselves. But we defied the odds and laid the foundation for what we have today and opened the way for future generations.

The game has grown, but of course we face some problems. For example, we don't get as much media coverage compared to the men.

We are currently striving to improve women's football in Algeria and we are working very close with the president of the Federation and the Executive Committee to support us.

We have assigned the national team to an international coach and in the grassroot, we are focused on spotting and nurturing talent from the U15 level and now we are also trying to ensure that every team has an integrated women's team in their ranks.

Q. Women's football in Africa is getting better and better in recent years. Do you think we are headed in the right direction?

Yes, it is true the growth has been great. There is development at every level of women's football especially in North Africa and we are grateful for the support the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given countries so that they develop.

The creation of the African Women's Champions League is evidence of this and will greatly help clubs to raise their level.

Q. What is your message to African FAs in terms of the development of women's football?

We hugely need material and moral support. We need every stakeholder to work towards this from the media to the coaches and the Federations. We also need to have more academies and training centres for girls.

Also, we should have an insistence on training of more coaches and this is important especially in terms of developing the talents.

We must also professionalize our women's teams.

Q. You have been following on the matches at the current U17 AFCON in Algeria. What do you think of the level of competition?

In terms of organization, Algeria has done a hugely successful job, just like it did during the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

As for the technical level, it has been quite good and we are witnessing very competitive matches, goals are being scored and we are also witnessing some very good technical and tactical acumen from the teams.

The players also look well trained and well educated in football.

Q. Your parting shot?

I hope that women's football in Africa will develop further and stand out at the global level. My wish is that an African team will one day be crowned World Cup winners.