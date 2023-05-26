Africa: Official TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup First Leg Final Poster Revealed

Ahead of the much-anticipated first leg of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Final, CAF has revealed the official poster

Tanzania's Young Africans will play Algeria's USMA in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

The official poster is available for download in various sizes.

The first leg will be played at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium on Sunday, 28 May 2023, and will determine the next champion. The game is scheduled to start at 13h00 GMT (16h00 local time).

The second leg will be played on Saturday 03 June 2023 at Stade du 5 juillet 1962 at 19h00 GMT (20h00 local time).