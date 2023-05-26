Africa: Official TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup First Leg Final Poster Revealed

26 May 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Ahead of the much-anticipated first leg of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Final, CAF has revealed the official poster

Tanzania's Young Africans will play Algeria's USMA in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

The official poster is available for download in various sizes.

The first leg will be played at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium on Sunday, 28 May 2023, and will determine the next champion. The game is scheduled to start at 13h00 GMT (16h00 local time).

The second leg will be played on Saturday 03 June 2023 at Stade du 5 juillet 1962 at 19h00 GMT (20h00 local time).

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.