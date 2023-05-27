South Africa: KZN ANC Squabbles Over Spoils of Office

The infighting in the KZN Cabinet is raising its ugly head after it has emerged that Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube boycotted the cabinet reshuffle after she was bullied by provincial ANC leaders to perform it.

This forced ANC deputy chairperson and Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane Mngadi to take over the premier's post in an acting capacity for one day to change the cabinet and appoint new MECs in the premier's absence.

Scrolla.Africa has also been told by sources that even the new MEC for Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation, Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba, is angry at being removed from the human settlement and public works portfolio.

"He felt demoted and embarrassed because he got the call of his removal while he was in Ulundi addressing traditional leaders about the progress on the building of the new royal palace for King Misuzulu.

"We all wonder why they are doing this instead of removing Education MEC Mbali Fraser, who brought the government into shame for a failed school feeding scheme programme," a source said.

As for the premier, it is understood that she boycotted the reshuffling and told the leadership that she can't be bullied to preside over a shameful reshuffling.

On Tuesday Scrolla.Africa was told that she was on an official trip to Kenya but it was later revealed that it was a lie; she was at her house in Hillcrest.

Even her communications team was in Durban at the announcement of the new MECs.

Some leaders have suggested that she should just resign as premier to avoid the pain and the embarrassment she is being subjected to by the provincial leadership of her organisation.

Concerned leaders claim that even the intervention of President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula seem to have done nothing.

Mahlaba and Dube-Ncube were not reached for comments.

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said they welcome the changes in the executive council of the province.