South Africa: Lamati Aims for WBC Belt

25 May 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Linda Ximba

Ludumo "9mm" Lamati is gearing up for a colossal clash against WBC silver featherweight champion Nick Ball at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday.

Lamati, a former SA and IBO junior featherweight champion, is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for glory.

A victory over his formidable opponent would secure Lamati a prestigious rating by the Mexico-based organisation.

Despite having fought twice in the featherweight division, the man from the Eastern Cape is yet to earn a rating from the WBC.

However, he remains undeterred and is eager to make a statement on the international stage.

Currently ranked number four, Ball poses a significant challenge to Lamati's ambitions. A win for either fighter will set the stage for a tantalising showdown against the reigning champion, Ray Vargas of Mexico.

Speaking from his training camp, 31-year-old Lamati was satisfied with his preparation and vowed to leave nobody in any doubt of his capabilities inside the square ring.

"Preparations have gone smoothly. My trainer, Phumzile Matyila, has pushed me to my limits during training," he said.

"This is a golden opportunity for me to go for the world title and I refuse to let it slip through my fingers."

Both Lamati and the 26-year-old Ball boast perfect records, having yet to taste defeat in their professional careers. Ball has triumphed in 17 bouts, with 10 knockouts, while Lamati boasts an impressive record of 22 victories with 11 knockouts.

The bout will serve as the main supporting fight for the anticipated IBF featherweight world title clash between Mexican champion Luis Alberto Lopez and the formidable Michael Conlan.

In his most recent outing in Durban last November, Lamati showcased his power by stopping Mark Anthony Geraldo of the Philippines in the fourth round.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.