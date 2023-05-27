South Africa: Lamati Aims for WBC Belt

Ludumo "9mm" Lamati is gearing up for a colossal clash against WBC silver featherweight champion Nick Ball at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday.

Lamati, a former SA and IBO junior featherweight champion, is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for glory.

A victory over his formidable opponent would secure Lamati a prestigious rating by the Mexico-based organisation.

Despite having fought twice in the featherweight division, the man from the Eastern Cape is yet to earn a rating from the WBC.

However, he remains undeterred and is eager to make a statement on the international stage.

Currently ranked number four, Ball poses a significant challenge to Lamati's ambitions. A win for either fighter will set the stage for a tantalising showdown against the reigning champion, Ray Vargas of Mexico.

Speaking from his training camp, 31-year-old Lamati was satisfied with his preparation and vowed to leave nobody in any doubt of his capabilities inside the square ring.

"Preparations have gone smoothly. My trainer, Phumzile Matyila, has pushed me to my limits during training," he said.

"This is a golden opportunity for me to go for the world title and I refuse to let it slip through my fingers."

Both Lamati and the 26-year-old Ball boast perfect records, having yet to taste defeat in their professional careers. Ball has triumphed in 17 bouts, with 10 knockouts, while Lamati boasts an impressive record of 22 victories with 11 knockouts.

The bout will serve as the main supporting fight for the anticipated IBF featherweight world title clash between Mexican champion Luis Alberto Lopez and the formidable Michael Conlan.

In his most recent outing in Durban last November, Lamati showcased his power by stopping Mark Anthony Geraldo of the Philippines in the fourth round.