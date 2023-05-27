South Africa: Seema's Bizarre Chippa Deal

25 May 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Michael Madyira

Former Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has revealed an unusual arrangement which landed him a job at the Chilli Boys.

The 42-year-old has just been fired by Chippa despite saving the team from relegation on the last day of the Premier Soccer League season.

He was appointed in late April to take charge of the Gqeberha outfit's last four games as they faced the threat of demotion.

But in a strange arrangement for a professional club and coach, no contract was signed between the two parties.

Only word of mouth got Seema working in what was his third stint at the club as he hoped to land a written contract after accomplishing his mission.

"It was not even a contract," Seema told Scrolla.Africa.

"It was just a verbal agreement that it's just four games to go and you just finish those games, let's see how you fare, we talk after and see whether we keep you or not.

"It was a straightforward thing, it wasn't difficult. No contact, we just agreed on four games."

In those matches, Chippa picked up four points from a win and a draw, while two defeats got them on the brink of demotion.

"But one would have thought that after working hard and saving the team in a pressurised situation, you can continue," said Seema.

"But there are no hard feelings. I'm fine, I'm in a good space."

This season alone, Chippa had four coaches in Daine Klate, Morgan Mamilla, Kurt Lentjies and Seema as they asserted their notorious reputation of constantly changing coaches.

Having had three spells at the club, Seema now looks done with the Chilli Boys.

"The chairman is not going to change his mind," he said.

"So if there is another team that calls me, I will take the job. I'm available and I'm even open to work in the NFD."

In all his three stints at the club, he has never lasted more than five months and in the second tenure, he worked for 41 days.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.