South Africa: Seema's Bizarre Chippa Deal

Former Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has revealed an unusual arrangement which landed him a job at the Chilli Boys.

The 42-year-old has just been fired by Chippa despite saving the team from relegation on the last day of the Premier Soccer League season.

He was appointed in late April to take charge of the Gqeberha outfit's last four games as they faced the threat of demotion.

But in a strange arrangement for a professional club and coach, no contract was signed between the two parties.

Only word of mouth got Seema working in what was his third stint at the club as he hoped to land a written contract after accomplishing his mission.

"It was not even a contract," Seema told Scrolla.Africa.

"It was just a verbal agreement that it's just four games to go and you just finish those games, let's see how you fare, we talk after and see whether we keep you or not.

"It was a straightforward thing, it wasn't difficult. No contact, we just agreed on four games."

In those matches, Chippa picked up four points from a win and a draw, while two defeats got them on the brink of demotion.

"But one would have thought that after working hard and saving the team in a pressurised situation, you can continue," said Seema.

"But there are no hard feelings. I'm fine, I'm in a good space."

This season alone, Chippa had four coaches in Daine Klate, Morgan Mamilla, Kurt Lentjies and Seema as they asserted their notorious reputation of constantly changing coaches.

Having had three spells at the club, Seema now looks done with the Chilli Boys.

"The chairman is not going to change his mind," he said.

"So if there is another team that calls me, I will take the job. I'm available and I'm even open to work in the NFD."

In all his three stints at the club, he has never lasted more than five months and in the second tenure, he worked for 41 days.