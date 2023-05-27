Kenya: Free Wi-Fi Will Boost E-Commerce, Spur Jobs Creation, President Ruto

27 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Government is committed to delivering 25,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots across the country.

President William Ruto said this will help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to engage in e-commerce.

The President said the free wireless network will also give young Kenyans the opportunity to explore online job opportunities.

"There are millions of online opportunities our youth can exploit."

He spoke on Friday during the Madaraka Day SMEs, Cooperatives, Trade and Revenue Expo at Embu University Grounds.

President Ruto also launched the Embu University Free Wi-Fi.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretaries Simon Chelugui, Moses Kuria, Eliud Owalo, Zacharia Njeru and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire among other leaders.

