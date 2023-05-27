Africa: Sisi to AU Peace & Security Council - Sudan's Stability to Positively Affect Entire Region

27 May 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Sudan's stability and unity of lands as well as the coherence of its institutionswill have a positive effect not only on the Sudanese people, but also on the entire region, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said.

Sisi made the remarks in a speech delivered via videoconferencing before a meeting of the African Union's (AU) Peace and Security Council (PSC) on Saturday 27/05/2023, to discuss the latest developments in the strife-torn country.

"Egypt appreciates the efforts exerted by the AU Commission under AUC Chairman Moussa Faki to address the Sudanese crisis, prominent among which was the expanded meeting held at the ministerial level on April 20, which led to the formulation of a mechanism involving all stakeholders, including Egypt," Sisi added during the meeting, held at the level of heads of state and government.

