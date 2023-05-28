Somalia: U.S. Conducts Air Strike On Al-Shabab in Somalia

28 May 2023
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

The United States conducted an airstrike on al-Shabab militants Friday in Somalia, according to U.S. Africa Command.

The strike destroyed weapons and equipment "unlawfully taken by al-Shabab fighters," the U.S. Africa Command said Saturday. The command did not report where the weapons and equipment were stolen from.

The strike against the militants, according to the command, was conducted near an African Union Transition Mission in Somalia forward operating base in Bulo Marer.

The command said the strike was conducted "in support of the Federal Government of Somalia and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia."

The command's initial assessment of the operation was that no civilians were harmed or killed.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.