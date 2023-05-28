Somalia: U.S. Conducts Air Strike On Al-Shabab in Somalia

The United States conducted an airstrike on al-Shabab militants Friday in Somalia, according to U.S. Africa Command.

The strike destroyed weapons and equipment "unlawfully taken by al-Shabab fighters," the U.S. Africa Command said Saturday. The command did not report where the weapons and equipment were stolen from.

The strike against the militants, according to the command, was conducted near an African Union Transition Mission in Somalia forward operating base in Bulo Marer.

The command said the strike was conducted "in support of the Federal Government of Somalia and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia."

The command's initial assessment of the operation was that no civilians were harmed or killed.