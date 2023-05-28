Namibia: High Performing Organisations Are the Foundation of Our Prosperity

Our country is going through a period of transition following one of its most challenging periods.

Covid-19 really put us on the back foot. Globally, every nation had to deal with the socio-economic fallout from this devastating pandemic.

Thankfully, Namibia's economy is seeing the first shoots of recovery, which is positive news.

This cautious recovery can be attributed to the resilience of us as Namibians across every level of society and in every region.

We are survivors, and we persevere.

Our strong institutions are another reason we as a nation have been able to pick ourselves up and move forward after the severe economic knocks we took while simultaneously dealing with a social and health emergency.

GOALS

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has 17 goals, with Number 16 focusing on peace, justice, and strong institutions.

Africa's Agenda 2063 has seven aspirational points, and its 'Third Aspiration' focuses on an Africa of good governance, democracy, respect for human rights, justice and the rule of law.

There is a good reason why this development goal has been included in the SDGs and Agenda 2063's third aspiration, which focuses on good governance. Without strong institutions, the rule of law, peace, and good governance, Namibia would not be in its present position.

Every nation demands a lot from its institutions. They need to be robust, resilient, and, most importantly, there for its citizens.

Therefore, our ministries, SOEs, and local and regional governments need to be High Performing Organisations (HPOs).

There are many definitions of HPOs in respect of for-profit companies.

One definition is "a high-performance organisation gets better results than competitors through innovation and sales. Its business leaders are forward-thinking and constantly seek to improve their innovation strategy."

I strongly believe the same rules can, should and need to apply to government institutions.

Although the government does not pursue profit, we are constantly looking to 'upgrade' and improve the lives of every Namibian, something we have been doing consistently for more than 33 years as the government.

MEETING THE MOMENT

The Covid pandemic underlined the importance of HPO institutions.

We would not have been able to implement emergency initiatives, offer financial assistance to those who needed it most, or build mobile health facilities as and when required.

Over many years, our government has put in place mechanisms to enable our ministries to quickly and efficiently change their operating structure and practices to meet needs, just as was necessary during the pandemic.

Our organisations focus on long-term success, while delivering actionable short-term goals.

We have created flexible, citizen-focused organisations, and our highly effective teams deliver results for all Namibians.

PROSPECTS

As we nurture the seeds of recovery, having HPOs in place is even more essential as Namibia is on the cusp of an oil and green hydrogen gas boom.

Namibia is well positioned to avoid the 'resource curse' that has befallen other nations.

Not only can our country embrace best practices, but everything ranging from our Constitution to our esteemed institutes and our deep-rooted need to care for and protect our fragile environment and ecosystem means we, as a nation, can prosper from oil and gas.

Every aspect of society will be touched and transformed.

Education, technology, infrastructure, healthcare, manufacturing and climate mitigation activities will all benefit from the potential of oil and hydrogen gas investments through companies like Shell and Hyphen Energy.

This is a bright, reassuring and positive prospect for our nation.

With our HPOs, the checks and balances are already in place to ensure every Namibian will benefit.

Namibia will become a high-performing nation.

Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila is Prime Minister of Namibia