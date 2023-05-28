Namibia Has 99 Problems but Homosexuality Should Not Be One

28 May 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
editorial By Editorial

The uproar over homosexuality raises a crucial question: What are our priorities as Namibians?

Should we focus on controlling the sex lives of a few individuals, or should we channel that energy into pressing social issues and fundamental rights?

Namibia currently faces a string of national problems such as a sluggish economy, hunger, poverty, high unemployment and rampant corruption.

Where are the so-called 'moral guardians' when corruption is reported? Are they silent because they also benefit from self-enrichment schemes?

Where is the outrage over domestic violence, or the sexual abuse and exploitation of women and children? Should these evils not be rooted out of our society?

Where is the support from churches and politicians when Namibians protest against joblessness?

Where are the voices demanding accountability when the police overstep the mark?

Where is the concern about poverty? Or homelessness? Or joblessness.

Where is our collective and individual humanity? Where is our inclusiveness? Where is our sense of justice? Where is our ubuntu?

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.