South Africa: Ramaphosa 'Satisfied' With Government Response to Cholera Outbreak, Vows to Visit Hammanskraal

28 May 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Nonkululeko Njilo

A government investigation is yet to find the source of contaminated water, while 23 people have lost their lives and dozens have been hospitalised.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said he'll soon visit Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, where a cholera outbreak has claimed the lives of 23 people.

The Department of Health announced on Friday evening that the number of fatalities had risen, while 75 patients were being treated with diarrhoeal diseases in the Jubilee District Hospital. Fifteen of the latter were confirmed cholera cases, which Ramaphosa said was worrisome.

"The cholera outbreak is a matter of concern to me," said Ramaphosa, while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of an ANC National Working Committee meeting in North West at the weekend.

While the number of deaths had risen, the department revealed that 27 patients with diarrhoeal disease and cholera had recovered and been discharged.

The City of Tshwane Metro has not been able to contain the spread of the bacteria due to its inability to identify the source.

Despite this, Ramaphosa said he was happy with how several ministries had been dealing with the outbreak.

He explained: "I have ministers whose job is to deal with the problem, and they are coming up with solutions. I am satisfied with the attention that they are giving; yes I will go and visit the area because...

