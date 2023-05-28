South Africa/Morocco: Morocco Name World Cup Stars for Bafana Clash

27 May 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt

Morocco are not taking Bafana Bafana for granted after coach Walid Regragui named a star-studded squad for the 17 June Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at FNB Stadium.

With South Africa and Morocco have both already qualified for the 2023 Afcon finals, June's match is a dead rubber.

But Regragui's 28-man selection is still strong with figures like Paris Saint-Germain wing-back Achraf Hakimi, Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech, Nayef Aguerd, Sofyan Amrabat and Youssef En-Nesyri included.

Most of the players who will travel to South Africa were at the 2022 Fifa World Cup where the Atlas Lions became the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

Regragui has, however, also called up in his squad recently-capped players and debutants including Fahd Moufi, Youssef Maleh, Youssef El Motie and Oussama Idrissi who has pledged international allegiance to Morocco instead of the Netherlands, his country of birth.

Morocco's strong squad is expected to provide a huge test for Hugo Broos' Bafana as they begin preparations for the Afcon finals.

Under Broos, Bafana has struggled against more established sides like Ghana, Guinea, France and Morocco who edged them 2-1 in the reverse fixture in June 2022.

South Africa will now have another opportunity to gauge if they are now better performers against big teams.

While Morocco has opted to travel with their full-strength squad, Broos has not selected the likes of Burnley forward Lyle Foster as well as the France-based duo of Lebo Mothiba and Lebogang Phiri.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.