Kenya: 'I Will Make It Happen' - Pastor Dorcas Promises Security Forces Free Weddings

28 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Josphat Mwangi

Nyeri — Second Lady Dorcas Rigathi has promised to roll out a financial aid programme to allow uniformed forces to formalize their marriages.

The initiative to be spearheaded by her office and that of the Inspector General of Police, she said, will cushion their spouses from difficulties reported will trying to secure benefits for their loved ones upon their demise.

Speaking during an annual prayer day for armed forces central region, Pastor Dorcas said the officers will only be required to wear their service uniform take their spouses to churches where the clergy will officiate their weddings for free.

"I want to tell you officers that we are mindful of your welfare my office and we have agreed [with IG] that working with clergy, we will conduct weddings for you," she said.

The spouse of the Deputy President said that the decision was informed by high numbers of widows and children of uniformed officers becoming destitute once officers die in line of duty.

"As an office we have realized that many of you join forces at an early age where you indicate your beneficiaries as your parents once you get married you forget to change so when you die in line of duty your wives and children cannot access your benefits," she said.

"Some cannot demand your dues since they are not legally recognized and have never been introduced to parents," she added.

Pastor Dorcas who was accompanied by senior police officers from the region told the officers that President William Ruto's administration values them and will take care of their welfare since they play a great role in safeguarding the country.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.