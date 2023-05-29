Kenya: 'I Will Make It Happen' - Pastor Dorcas Promises Security Forces Free Weddings

Nyeri — Second Lady Dorcas Rigathi has promised to roll out a financial aid programme to allow uniformed forces to formalize their marriages.

The initiative to be spearheaded by her office and that of the Inspector General of Police, she said, will cushion their spouses from difficulties reported will trying to secure benefits for their loved ones upon their demise.

Speaking during an annual prayer day for armed forces central region, Pastor Dorcas said the officers will only be required to wear their service uniform take their spouses to churches where the clergy will officiate their weddings for free.

"I want to tell you officers that we are mindful of your welfare my office and we have agreed [with IG] that working with clergy, we will conduct weddings for you," she said.

The spouse of the Deputy President said that the decision was informed by high numbers of widows and children of uniformed officers becoming destitute once officers die in line of duty.

"As an office we have realized that many of you join forces at an early age where you indicate your beneficiaries as your parents once you get married you forget to change so when you die in line of duty your wives and children cannot access your benefits," she said.

"Some cannot demand your dues since they are not legally recognized and have never been introduced to parents," she added.

Pastor Dorcas who was accompanied by senior police officers from the region told the officers that President William Ruto's administration values them and will take care of their welfare since they play a great role in safeguarding the country.