Kenya: Nyanza's Chamber of Commerce Endorses Businessman for Top Job

Kisumu — Businessman Ken Onditi has been endorsed for the position of Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Nyanza Regional Director.

Onditi in his manifesto has promised to strengthen the Chamber at the regional level through delivering a strong, prosperous and financially sustainable future for businesses.

He pointed out that his policy priorities will revolve on supporting SMEs, agriculture, blue economy, tourism, advocacy, strategic partnership and Chamber visibility.

"I will support putting in place a dynamic member's education and awareness programs that are both vital to the individual and the Nyanza national business community's future," he said.

Onditi is an electrical engineer by profession and currently a Director at KNCCI Nairobi County.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu after his endorsement by the recently elected officials in the six counties in Nyanza region, Onditi says it is now time to return home and build the Chamber at the regional level.

He received endorsement from the officials from Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, Nyamira and Kisii Counties.

"With your voices behind me, I can use the knowledge I have gained from working at KNCCI and my active participation at the Chamber to best represent and implement your business ideas," he told the officials.

Onditi promised that once elected he will not be a lone ranger but visit all branches in order to assemble points from stakeholders to build the Chamber together.

The National Chamber heads to polls next month on 8th where the incumbent President Richard Ngatia is battling to keep the position.

His deputy, Erick Rutto is also contesting the Presidency seat.

Dr Rutto has promised to bring a clean leadership at the Chamber and inject fresh ideas to move it from its current state, which he describes as dire, to the next level.