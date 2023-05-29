Kenya: Ruto in Busia for Thanksgiving Service Attended By Otuoma, Local Leaders

Nairobi — President William Ruto was in Busia on Sunday to attend an interdenominational Thanksgiving Prayer Day.

The prayer forum was graced by a host of local leaders including Busia Governor Paul Otuoma.

Otuoma confirmed on Saturday that all the preparations were complete for the event at the Busia County Stadium.

He reiterated that Busia County will collaborate with the national government to implement key projects that will spur economic growth and create job opportunities for thousands of unemployed youths.

Otuoma cited the industrial park and Export Processing Zone (EPZ) at Nasewa, the Lower Nzoia Irrigation Scheme, the Busia-Kisumu dual highway, the Lake Region ring road, and the Muluanda border point as some of the stalled projects.

"This project alone will play a critical role in alleviating poverty through the production of edible oil from groundnuts, sim sim, soya beans, sunflower and cotton seeds. We intend to engage at least 40,000 farmers across the 35 wards," he said.