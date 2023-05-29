Kenya: Ruto in Busia for Thanksgiving Service Attended By Otuoma, Local Leaders

28 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — President William Ruto was in Busia on Sunday to attend an interdenominational Thanksgiving Prayer Day.

The prayer forum was graced by a host of local leaders including Busia Governor Paul Otuoma.

Otuoma confirmed on Saturday that all the preparations were complete for the event at the Busia County Stadium.

He reiterated that Busia County will collaborate with the national government to implement key projects that will spur economic growth and create job opportunities for thousands of unemployed youths.

Otuoma cited the industrial park and Export Processing Zone (EPZ) at Nasewa, the Lower Nzoia Irrigation Scheme, the Busia-Kisumu dual highway, the Lake Region ring road, and the Muluanda border point as some of the stalled projects.

"This project alone will play a critical role in alleviating poverty through the production of edible oil from groundnuts, sim sim, soya beans, sunflower and cotton seeds. We intend to engage at least 40,000 farmers across the 35 wards," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.