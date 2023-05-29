Kenya: Fire Razes Down Boys' Dormitory at Nyando's Kochogo Mixed School

Kisumu — A fire incident at Kochogo Mixed Secondary School in Nyando razed down the dormitory housing boys Saturday night, authorities said on Sunday.

The fire started at around 7:30 pm when students were in the evening preps.

Those who spoke on the incident said the watchman raised alarm prompting the school management to scramble emergency measures.

Efforts to put off the fire in time to salvage the boarding facility were however unsuccessful after fire extinguishers fizzled out.

"We were all asked to assemble at the assembly grounds as teachers, support staff and locals tried to extinguish the fire," a student said.

The extent of the damage was not yet been quantified with officials at the school linking the fire incident to an electrical fault.

A student reported that the school experienced three consecutive blackouts before the fire was spotted in the dormitory.