Kenya: We Will Crash Indoctrination but Preserve Freedom of Worship - Kindiki

Nairobi — The government has vowed to stamp out indoctrination in religious societies led by rogue preachers misleading their followers in the name of God.

Speaking when he joined the Christian faithful for Sunday Service at ACK Siakago Cathedral in Embu, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki however affirmed that ongoing reforms will not curtail the freedom of worship as enshrined in the Constitution.

Kindiki said that even as the government steps up its fight against rogue religious institutions, the State respects the church and will continue to collaborate with religious societies in the efforts to pinpoint those 'abusing' the scripture.

"99 per cent of our churches are doing a great job to assist the government in having an orderly and developed nation."

"We only have a problem with a small fraction, actually 0.01 per cent of religious leaders, masquerading as men of God, who are misusing the scriptures to mislead our people through radicalization and indoctrination," Kindiki said.

The Interior CS appealed to the Church to partner with the government by exposing the rogue preachers whom he says are hiding behind the Holy scriptures to cause untold suffering to their followers.

Pinning down cultists

He singled out controversial televangelist Paul Mackenzie's Good News International Church of the Shakahola Forest starvation cult in Kilifi saying such rogue elements must face the law.

"While we have arrested Mackenzie, there are many crooks, criminals, and thieves that are at large and must be flushed out at all costs," he said.

Kindiki pointed out that the government has categorized rogue preachers in the same group as bandits, livestock rustlers and terrorists.

"There is no difference between that crook called Mackenzie and Osama bin Laden," he added

The Interior CS told off those claiming that the Government is violating the constitutional right and freedom of worship by embarking on reforms saying the State will not relent in its efforts to streamline religion in the country.