Kenya: Kindiki Warns Azimio Against Incitement, to Go for Mungiki Financiers

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has warned leaders against inciting the youth and recruiting them to outlawed groups such as Mungiki.

In an apparent warning to opposition leaders enjoying the backing for retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kindiki said the government will not spare any acts of anarchy.

"Any person or any leader, regardless of their stature or rank, present or past leader, elected or not elected, trying to recruit our young people to join proscribed organizations like Mungiki, we are coming for you," Kindiki, who spoke during a church service at ACK Siakago Cathedral in Mbeere, Embu, warned.

The CS noted that Mt. Kenya region and other parts of our country had suffered deeply from proscribed groupings such as Mungiki in the past.

He added that anyone who tries to hurt the unity and stability of the country "must be rejected, whether they are in opposition or not."

"The Government will not allow the nation to slide back to where it was 20 years ago when Mungiki and other proscribed groups terrorised our country. Any attempts to revive these criminal gangs will be dealt with the same ruthlessness as the fight against banditry or terrorism," the Interior CS said.

Kindiki's comments emerged three days after police lobbed teargas to disperse former Mungiki leader-turned-politician Maina Njenga's supporters who had gathered at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters where he was being questioned.

Azimio-led secession clamor

The CS accused the opposition of inciting disunity in the country by calling for secession, the latest clarion call by Azimio Coalition.

"Kenya is a democratic country, but we won't allow anyone to incite or hurt the country's unity and stability. Anyone who tries to hurt the unity and indivisibility of our country must be rejected, whether they are in opposition or not. Being in opposition is not a license to incite disunity," he added.

Kindiki said the talks about secession are not only dangerous but irresponsible coming from the opposition.

"As the country prepares to celebrate Madaraka Day on Thursday, talk about secession is not only dangerous but irresponsible. Kenya is one United and indivisible country," Kindiki said.

Speaking on Friday during a thanksgiving service at Kalonzo Musyoka's Yatta Farm, Azimio leader Raila Odinga said he was going to write to the United Nations to pursue self-determination, as permitted by Kenyan and international laws.

"We will write to the UN for self-determination so that every Kenyan community can feel completely they are part of the government. If you read Kenya Gazette every week, it's only one region. Kenya has 45 communities, all of them are Kenyans and they are paying taxes," Azimio leader Raila Odinga said.

Raila, who refused the Supreme Court outcome confirming President William Ruto, challenged the Head of State to disassociate himself from Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's remarks regarding citizen shareholding and clarify his stance.

Gachagua stirred a debate after he suggested Ruto's administration will only appoint loyalists to government positions.

"We're not going to work with people who did not believe in our agenda in the first place," he said.