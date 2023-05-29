Rwanda/Mozambique: Afcon Qualifiers - Amavubi to Play Mozambique At Huye Stadium

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cleared Huye Stadium to host Rwanda's 2023 AFCON qualifier against Mozambique on Sunday, June 18.

The Southern Province-based stadium was banned from hosting Rwanda's previous qualifier against Benin in March 29 because host town, Huye, did not have a five-star hotel.

The match was subsequently played at the Kigali Pele Stadium behind closed doors.

Currently, the Huye city has met all CAF standards and ready to host Amavubi's must-win clash against the Mamabas of Mozambique.

"We are happy to inform Rwandans that the Huye stadium is approved to host matches for the ticket to play in CAN, as CAF informed FERWAFA," a Twitter statement by Rwanda FA reads in part.

Amavubi need to defeat Mozambique if they are to come back in contention for one of the two tickets from Group L to the AFCON in Cote D'Ivoire after CAF awarded three points and 3 goals to Benin because Rwanda fielded an ineligible Kevin Muhire.

Rwanda now sit at the bottom of Group L with two points from four games, two behind Mozambique and Benin while Senegal already qualified for the AFCON finals after winning all their last four qualifiers.